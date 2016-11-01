Caffe Sorella is the mayor's choice

WHEN Luciana Conte attended the Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards, she never expected her cafe would win one of the major awards of the night.

Mrs Conte attended the awards ceremony in Gatton last week with her husband, sitting at the Serco table, in support of their nominees.

Caffe Sorella wasn't nominated for an award, but the Forest Hill cafe captured the eyes of Lockyer Valley mayor Tanya Milligan, claiming honours to the Mayor's Award.

"It's never been a priority for me to win awards, which I guess is why I have never nominated,” Mrs Conte said.

"It's really nice to feel like you've been recognised among our beautiful community.”

Mrs Conte has owned and operated Caffe Sorella for the past 13 years, turning an old grocery store into her passion.

"I always wanted to have my own business,” she said.

"Previously I had a little general store which I ran for several years, but it was a cafe that I always wanted.”

Mrs Conte said it was making coffee and food, and seeing people eating and enjoying her products which she enjoyed.

"I've always strived to make sure my business is running the best it can be... and my reward is the customer return,” Mrs Conte said.

The cafe is well known for their seven day breakfasts and large selection of popular home-made cheesecakes.

Cr Milligan congratulated Caffe Sorella on their efforts in the Lockyer Valley community.

"To transform a general store into a unique and warm cafe is a wonderful achievement,” she said.

"And the work that has gone into expanding this business is worthy of praise.”