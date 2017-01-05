Building commission warns of non-compliant fencing

PEACE OF MIND: Licensed contractors are the best bet for residential fencing projects.

THE state's building industry regulator is urging home owners to get the facts before fencing their properties following a rise in unlicensed works in the Lockyer Valley.

Queensland Building and Construction Commission Commissioner Brett Bassett said there had been several complaints on non-compliant fencing as well as misleading advertising regarding the construction of fences in the Lockyer Valley.

"While individuals can build fences on pastoral and agricultural land up to the value of $27,500, this is not the same as building or constructing fences for residential or domestic properties,” Mr Bassett said.

"Generally, building work, valued at more than $3300, on a residential property must be performed by a licensed contractor. This includes constructing fences for a residential or domestic property.”

He said any building work, which includes the installation, erection or construction of a fixed structure, is regulated by the QBCC under the Queensland Building and Construction Commission Act 1991. A fence is considered a fixed structure.

"Consumers run the risk that if defective or incomplete work is performed by an unlicensed contractor, the QBCC may not be able to help get the work rectified or completed,” he said.

Mr Bassett said fines for unlicensed fencing work started at about $2400 per offence.

To check the credentials of an individual or company, you can use the free licensee search at qbcc.qld.gov.au, call the Commission (24/7) on 139333 or visit QBCC's Toowoomba Service Centre at 200 Hume Street, Toowoomba.