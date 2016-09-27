'Buggered' Lowood desperate for buses

TWO petitions have been tabled in Queensland Parliament to address the Brisbane Valley's severe lack of public transport.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden sponsored both petitions which concern the only Translink Bus Service running in the valley.

The first petition requested two additional 529 bus services between Lowood and Ipswich be provided every weekday.

The other seeks to ease confusion over the service's two different routes, one from Toogoolawah to Ipswich and the other from Lowood to Ipswich, by giving them separate numbers.

Secretary of the Lowood Community Action Group Joy Emerson started the petitions and said she did so because the rapidly developing area has been crying out for more public transport for years.

"We've got so many houses going up with all the estates but there's not enough infrastructure to get people into Ipswich and back,” she said.

"Lowood has one of the highest rates of people living in one area and there is just nothing, absolutely nothing.

"If you haven't got a car you're buggered.”

Ms Emerson said one of the main reasons for starting the petitions was to ease the burden on those who couldn't get around themselves and were completely reliant on the service to get to the most basic of services.

"For example, if you're a young mum with a child that has to go to the Ipswich Hospital, after going there you have to spend all day in Ipswich before you can catch a bus home,” she said.

"There's nothing worse than sitting around for hours doing nothing, and especially if you have young kids.”

She believed a lack of long-term planning for the surrounding areas was currently costing citizens dearly.

"When we came out here 20-odd years ago, they'd just taken the train out and I don't know why they did,” Ms Emerson said.

"They didn't have a plan or vision. They're not really thinking ahead, just about the now. I think it's very important for them to be thinking about it.

"If you can imagine, the train would be ideal right now.”

Ms Emerson hoped if the petitions were successful, even more could be done.

"We'll take it one step at a time,” she said.

"Hopefully they'll start giving us even more.

"We can only hope.”