31°
News

Brisbane Valley Rail Trail is not on track

Lachlan McIvor | 19th Oct 2016 9:36 AM
STALLED: The Toogoolawah to Moore section was supposed to be finished at the end of the year.
STALLED: The Toogoolawah to Moore section was supposed to be finished at the end of the year. Photo Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SOMERET Regional Council has urged the last unfinished section of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail, running through Toogoolawah and Moore, be completed.

The Queensland Government committed $1.8 million to complete the section in January but works are yet to commence.

Somerset Regional Council mayor Graeme Lehmann called for the Department of Transport and Main Roads to finish what would be a "great recreation asset for all of south-east Queensland”.

Cr Lehmann emphasised the Council's offer to accept a 50-year licence for the 110 kilometre section, but only if the trail was completed.

At the request of the DTMR, the Somerset Regional Council undertook a costing which exceeded the original funding.

"We're in discussions, what we've done is given them a price and we have to wait for them to get back to us,” Cr Lehmann said.

"We've had no feedback as of yet, it could be a couple of weeks before they give it back.

"I'm hopeful of a positive response.”

Brisbane Valley Rail Trail Users Association President Paul Heymans said the works were "dead in the water”.

"No work has been undertaken on our section, not one bit,” he said.

"It was supposed to be finished at the end of the year or, at the very least, the start of next year but they haven't even got to the point of commissioning the works.”

Mr Heymans said the completed trail would have the potential to "transform the local economies of the regions it passes through” but any involvement from potential investors is reliant on the project being completed.

"We've recently been engaged in discussions with major investors who wish to develop rail trail tourism, including sponsorship of a 22-seater shuttle bus and bike trailer,” he said.

A spokesperson for the DTMR said it would take some time before things started to take shape.

"We are working with Somerset Regional Council on a scope of works and costings required to complete this section of the trail,” they said.

"Subject to a successful agreement, it is expected that these works will begin next year.”

Gatton Star

Topics:  brisbane valley rail trail somerset regional council

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Brisbane Valley Rail Trail is not on track

Brisbane Valley Rail Trail is not on track

Somerset Regional Council have called for the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail to be finished.

A blazing rural fire open day

The Central Lockyer Rural Fire Brigade held an open day on Saturday, October 15.

The Central Lockyer Rural Fire Brigade held an open day.

Finding a local solution for local agricultural needs

ALL ROSEY: Janne Dipple is excited to spearhead new agriculture projects in the Lockyer Valley.

Janne Dipple's new role has her assisting local agriculture.

Hatton Vale's Christie Simpson's fight to keep extra dog continues

NOT GOING: Christie Simpson with her Maltese Shih Tzu dogs Buddy and Dora, son Antwon, Golden Retriever Lara and Husky Zeus.

Council says that's one dog too many.

Local Partners

Brisbane Valley Rail Trail is not on track

Somerset Regional Council have called for the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail to be finished.

Lapidary Club helps Gatton woman's rehabilitation

SHINING: (L-R) Sandy Grammer with the Lapidary Club's Cindy Thwaites and Bluecare's Sue Lisle at the Gatton Lapidary Club.

Gatton woman rediscovers her passion

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Tim Finn headlining at Airlie Beach Music Festival

Music veteran Tim Finn from New Zealand will headline the Airlie Beach Music Festival.

Tim Finn: "It's the kind of festival that artists love"

CMC organisers: No more pre-sale tickets will be sold

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

UPDATE: Plenty of people unhappy with process

Captain Planet, he's a hero! In a film by Leo DiCaprio

Captain Planet, he's a hero! In a film by Leo DiCaprio

The cartoon series Captain Planet and the Planeteers ran for six years from 1990, and featured five teenagers summoned by goddess of the earth Gaia.

Pokemon 'Gone': Three lessons to learn from 'fad'

Pokemon Go fans in Hervey Bay.

Pokemon Go is in rapid decline since its launched to fanfare in July

Missing fingers haven't stopped this guitarist

COOL HAND: Michael Shanks, of Buderim, has mastered the guitar despite having only a thumb and no fingers on his left hand.

Guitarist overcomes challenge to play

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Sick celebrity lawyer given slap down by Noosa court

Harrison Ford's lawyer Stuart Gibson loses case involving a Noosa magistrate.

The Hollywood defamation lawyer got a verbal shellacking

Band to play new material on national tour

Caligula's Horse are the Opeth support and have a national tour coming your way. Photo Contributed

Caligula's Horse announced as Opeth tour supports

In Hearts Wake announces three new local gigs

In Hearts Wake will play the all tour dates with Slipknot and Lamb of God. Photo Contributed

New shows mark the end of the metal band's relentless tour schedule

Peace, Privacy and Serenity and It Needs to be Yours!

2 Bingara Street, Mount Lofty 4350

House 3 1 1 Interest Above...

Very privately set in a joyful garden and with a wrap around north-eastern deck to enjoy the outdoor space, this home will delight and excite you. Select your...

Prestigious Location with North Easterly Views!

13 Stevenson Street, Rangeville 4350

Residential Land Here is your opportunity to acquire this private and ideally located 885m2 ... $119,000

Here is your opportunity to acquire this private and ideally located 885m2 block positioned in one of Toowoomba’s most sought after suburbs of Rangeville. Engaging...

Luxurious Family Home on 4,002m2 with a HUGE 12x9m Powered Shed!

6 Pioneer Way, Gowrie Junction 4352

House 5 2 6 Offers Over...

This stunning family residence located in the Highfields Ridge Estate presents 6 Pioneer Way comprising a sophisticated and contemporary design. Perfect for the...

Seriously Committed Sellers Leaving Town

35 Bellara Drive, Harristown 4350

House 4 2 2 $395,000

As motivated vendors are leaving town and need to sell, the opportunity to secure this low maintenance, 4-bedroom modern family home is now yours! Quiet, cosy and...

Work commitments force the sellers to move on - Move in on this great opportunity!

330 North Street, Wilsonton 4350

House 4 2 4 Auction at Fitzy's...

Enjoying an elegant street presence and offering an abundance of space to spread out, you'll find that this truly exceptional family residence will comply with all...

Interstate move forces their hand - Extremely motivated sellers must sell!

12 Windorah Close, Glenvale 4350

House 4 2 2 Auction at Fitzy's...

Setting the scene the moment you enter this property, a grand facade is complemented by the circular driveway and established trees and shrubs. Formal and casual...

INCREDIBLE VALUE FOR MONEY - SOLID FAMILY HOME

9 Hampton Street, Newtown 4350

House 4 2 2 Interest Above...

Freshly painted internally with new carpets and window furnishings, your family or tenants will appreciate this homes spacious layout including a well appointed...

A Special Package - Live in One and Rent the Other

414 Stenner Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

6 4 4 $599,000 PLUS

This exceptionally well designed and spacious Duplex, offered to the market for the first time, will have wide appeal to the extended family and investors alike. ...

Stunning Renovation in a picturesque Rangeville location - Serious sellers need this home sold!

7 Alderley Street, Rangeville 4350

House 4 2 2 Auction at Fitzy's...

Set in the most beautiful surroundings, this well appointed executive residence has been renovated to perfection and offers the best in quality and comfort.

Tenanted Industrial Premises - New 3 Year Lease

27 Croft Crescent, Harristown 4350

Commercial - Brand new 497 sq m shed. - Freshly leased to Queensland ... SALE $750,000

- Brand new 497 sq m shed. - Freshly leased to Queensland Conversions for 3 years. - Tenant pays all outgoings. - Two x 5 m high roller door access. - Small...

First home buyers smash avo-on-toast excuse

TOASTED: A Coast real estate identity and first home buyers say young people should not put home ownership in the "too hard” basket and eat out instead.

Determined first home buyers can get into market

83-year-old told to get out, with nowhere to go

83-year-old pensioner and former mechanic Walter Wallace was shocked to receive a notice on Friday he has two months to vacate his Woombye Caravan Park site.

What happens when 80-year-olds are told they have to go?

Cramptons sell luxurious multi-million dollar home

36 Tourist Rd

The home has views of Table Top Mountain and the Lockyer Valley

Old Coast timber mill to become $20m housing estate

The developer has described Beerwah as a 'growth corridor'.

Hinterland town to see new $20m master-planned development

'Realistic pricing': Gladstone property bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

Property gurus say an oversupply is still affecting the market.

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards