Brisbane Valley Rail Trail is not on track

STALLED: The Toogoolawah to Moore section was supposed to be finished at the end of the year.

SOMERET Regional Council has urged the last unfinished section of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail, running through Toogoolawah and Moore, be completed.

The Queensland Government committed $1.8 million to complete the section in January but works are yet to commence.

Somerset Regional Council mayor Graeme Lehmann called for the Department of Transport and Main Roads to finish what would be a "great recreation asset for all of south-east Queensland”.

Cr Lehmann emphasised the Council's offer to accept a 50-year licence for the 110 kilometre section, but only if the trail was completed.

At the request of the DTMR, the Somerset Regional Council undertook a costing which exceeded the original funding.

"We're in discussions, what we've done is given them a price and we have to wait for them to get back to us,” Cr Lehmann said.

"We've had no feedback as of yet, it could be a couple of weeks before they give it back.

"I'm hopeful of a positive response.”

Brisbane Valley Rail Trail Users Association President Paul Heymans said the works were "dead in the water”.

"No work has been undertaken on our section, not one bit,” he said.

"It was supposed to be finished at the end of the year or, at the very least, the start of next year but they haven't even got to the point of commissioning the works.”

Mr Heymans said the completed trail would have the potential to "transform the local economies of the regions it passes through” but any involvement from potential investors is reliant on the project being completed.

"We've recently been engaged in discussions with major investors who wish to develop rail trail tourism, including sponsorship of a 22-seater shuttle bus and bike trailer,” he said.

A spokesperson for the DTMR said it would take some time before things started to take shape.

"We are working with Somerset Regional Council on a scope of works and costings required to complete this section of the trail,” they said.

"Subject to a successful agreement, it is expected that these works will begin next year.”