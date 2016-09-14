Brisbane Valley Dart club's mission

THE Brisbane Valley Dart Club are still on a mission to fund raise $15,000 to deck out their new club house, scheduled to be built by Christmas.

Club treasurer Kylie Karner said the dart club, which is situated at the Lowood Showgrounds, couldn't wait to expand so they could welcome new members who weren't able to join because of lacking disability access.

"Some people can't join simply because our current club shed doesn't have the facilities or access, we have 15 people in wheelchairs waiting alone,” she said.

"There won't be stairs in the new building and it will be bigger, so people in wheelchairs can just wheel in, there will be more much more room.”

Ms Karner said the club would host up to 80 people playing darts on a Thursday night and more wanting to join every week.

"We have no where to put them,” she said.

The Lowood Show Society will build the shed for the Brisbane Valley Dart Club, though they still need to raise another $7000 for the shed's interior.

The new club shed will be built behind the current one, with plans for further expansion in a few years.

"All of the money raised will go towards setting up everything inside like the floors, a bar, electricity and the kitchen,” Ms Karner said.

"We've raised over $4000 at our latest monster garage sale and over $3000 for our quad bike raffle which was drawn last Saturday.”

Lucky winner of the Happy Jackson Quad Bike, Jim Gorlick, said he was over the moon with his win.

"I've never won anything in my life. My mother has already laid claim to it, she wants to put a bail of hay on it and feed the horses,” he said.

The next Brisbane Valley Dart Club's monster garage sale is November 12-13 at Lowood Showgrounds.