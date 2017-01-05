Bridge upgrade funding secured for the Lockyer Valley

THE Lockyer Creek Bridge on Forest Hill-Fernvale Road will soon feel sturdier thanks to upgrade funding from the government.

The Queensland Government has contributed $1,500,000 to the bridge strengthening project, which forms part of a $140 million fast-tracked roadworks funding across the state.

Main Roads and Road Safety Minister Mark Bailey said he'd pushed for the department to look hard at what work could be brought forward to deliver vital road upgrades sooner.

"The fast-tracked program in the region includes pavement rehabilitation, road surfacing and bridge and culvert works,” he said.

"Importantly, it will also mean more job opportunities will be available sooner.”

Mr Bailey said Transport and Main Roads would continue to work on identifying longer-term works in the program.

The funding was identified in the Queensland Transport and Main Roads Investment Program, which delivered record funding of more than $120 billion over four years.