Breast cancer awareness can save lives

GATTON'S Barbara Martin says if she hadn't of attended her scheduled breast screen in 2013 she might not be here today.

"People need to educate themselves as much as possible about the disease because you really don't know if it's going to happen to you," she said.

"I didn't know and I was truly shocked when I was diagnosed."

With October being breast cancer awareness month, Mrs Martin's story of survival is a timely one.

Mrs Martin said she had been having regular breast screens since she was in her late thirties.

"It was just a routine mammogram, there were no signs and no lumps, it just turned up," she said.

"For precautionary measures I had chemotherapy and radium but they took the lump out because if I didn't the cancer could've got into my nodes and limbs."

In her second year as Lockyer Valley Breast Cancer Support Group President, Mrs Martin said joining the group and having a support network, was the best thing she could have done

"I found out about the group from the lady who started it, Trish Jamison," Mrs Martin said.

"I think it has helped me more since I've finished my treatment, it's a marvellous group of ladies.

"There's different age brackets but everyone's got a different story to tell, some don't like to talk, they just like to listen and that's fine too."

The Lockyer Valley Breast Cancer Support Group meets at Gattton's Jubilee Golf Club on the first Thursday of every month.

"We are always welcoming of new members," Mrs Martin said.

"It's a safe place where women can talk face to face to a cancer survivor.

"Breast cancer awareness is so important and every woman really needs to be on top of their breast screen. You can book a mammogram at breast screen Toowoomba if the wait until they come to the area is too long."

To find out more about the Lockyer Valley Support Group meetings please call Barbara Martin on 0754621786.

To get further information and support call the cancer council on 131120 or visit www.cancer.org.au