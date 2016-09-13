Brave Panthers felled in first grand final by Highfields

STILL SMILING: Eloise Duggan and Natasha Box of the Withcott Pink Panthers after their grand final loss.

The Withcott Wildcats Ladies team were defeated 5-0 by Highfields Ladies in their maiden SWL Toowoomba grand final appearance.

Three goals in a ten minute blitz in the first half gave Highfields a commanding lead at half time and they grabbed a further two to seal the win after the interval.

Marlina-Rae Pern scored a brace in the opening term and Lauren Hoppe, Melanie Ford and Sarah Hall also struck for Highfields to complete a convincing win.

The Pink Panthers played the final with only two women on the bench and overcame a rough start to the season to finish as runners-up.

They ended their opening game of the season with only seven players and a ten goal loss to Laidley but incorporated a host of ex-Gatton players and recovered to storm through to the final day.

Club registrar and player Natasha Box said a grand final seemed unlikely only a short time ago.

"Despite everything, runners-up still sounds great considering we didn't think we would even have a team,” she said.

Although she was on the losing side on the day, Eloise Duggan of Withcott received the Best and Fairest trophy for her impressive performance.

"We are disappointed that things didn't go our way but we never gave up,” Ms Box said.

"We all gave our best.”