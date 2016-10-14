Boogie over Toogoolawah

BIG TURNOUT: More than 100 skydivers gathered for the festival's first day.

MORE than 150 people took to the skies on Saturday to kickstart the festivities for Australia's largest international freefall and music event.

The Skydive Ramblers Post Equinox Boogie at Toogoolawah runs until Sunday with at least a further 100 skydivers from around the globe expected to register in that time.

Apart from the skydiving action, bands play each afternoon and run till deep into the night.

Ramblers Parachute Centre's Sonja Bruss said the opening ceremony had been a "special day” and spectators were encouraged to come along for the rest of the week.

This year's edition is the 12th Equinox in 22 years and has built up a reputation of providing quality coaching to inexperienced and veteran skydivers alike.

"For divers the big draw card is the coaches, who are highly qualified and experienced jumpers in their specific discipline,” Ms Bruss said.

"They debrief them so the coach can explain what they did well and what can be done better, people come from all over the world for these coaches.”