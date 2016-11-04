32°
News

Bonnie cops prize before new career away from the pool

Lachlan McIvor | 4th Nov 2016 1:15 PM
RECOGNISED: Bonnie O'Mullane has spent six years at the Lockyer Valley Sports and Aquatic Centre.
RECOGNISED: Bonnie O'Mullane has spent six years at the Lockyer Valley Sports and Aquatic Centre. Lachlan McIvor

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SWIMMING: After six years teaching others to swim at the Lockyer Valley Sports and Aquatic Centre, Bonnie O'Mullane has been recognised for her contribution before she embarks on a new path.

The 20-year-old won a High Achievement Award in the Young Manager of the Year category at the 2016 Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards.

In her role at the centre Ms O'Mullane is kept busy as she pulls lifeguard duty, manages staff and works as the social media manager on top of being a swim coach and a Learn to Swim teacher.

"I enjoy the diversity in the people I work with and the different people I get to interact with when I teach and coach,” she said.

"I coach mainly younger kids but they get up to 16-year-olds.”

Ms O'Mullane certainly has the pedigree to teach the next generation of swimmers, having come second in Queensland for the 50 metre breaststroke as well as coming close to going to the Olympics.

"In 2012, I raced at the Olympic trials in Adelaide when I was 15. I went down there by myself for the open nationals,” she said.

But a change in career means she will have to put swimming on the back burner for now.

In just a couple of weeks Ms O'Mullane will join the Queensland Police Academy in Oxley set on a career in the force.

She believes it shares many similarities with what she has spent many years doing.

"It's kind of an extension of life guarding, if you scale the world down to a pool, it's essentially the same job,” she said.

"It has the same stigma as well, people don't really like life guards that much and people don't really like cops that much either.

"I've grown up with it - being responsible for people and their safety.”

Ms O'Mullane said she was excited to get started and once her six months in the academy were up she was open to being shifted wherever the job took her.

"I'm really keen to go anywhere,” she said.

"I wouldn't mind being in a city or in Brisbane but having said that I wouldn't mind where I go.”

Despite her eye being on a new horizon, she thought her departure would be a bittersweet one, having spent a long time working for her bosses David and Trish Reinhardt, who nominated her for the award.

"I thank them for making me who I am today,” Ms O'Mullane said.

"Trish has been like my other mother, she has moulded me and that's pretty much how I have gotten to where I am now.

"Her support and everything has been constant.”

Gatton Star

Topics:  lockyer valley business awards lockyer valley sports and aquatic centre swimming

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Get to know Aussie Racing Car driver Brendon Pingel

Get to know Aussie Racing Car driver Brendon Pingel

Brendon Pingel on life, driving and what pushes him.

Ronald and Joy celebrate more than sixty years of love

LASTING LOVE: Ronald and Joyce Neuendorf celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at the Tent Hill Baptist Church, with 100 people in attendance.

Ronald and Joyce Neuendorf recently passed 60 years of marriage.

Placing the spotlight on Laidley's young sport stars

SENIOR: Shaun Redgrave was presented with his award by Brisbane Strikers player Trent Clulow.

Laidley High's best and brightest sport stars were recognised.

Local firefighters honoured for service to region

Hatton Vale Summerholm Fire Warden Colin Harch received his second, third and fourth National Medal Clips at the Rural Fire Service service awards.

Firefighters receive service medals.

Local Partners

Get to know Aussie Racing Car driver Brendon Pingel

Brendon Pingel on life, driving and what pushes him.

Bonnie cops prize before new career away from the pool

RECOGNISED: Bonnie O'Mullane has spent six years at the Lockyer Valley Sports and Aquatic Centre.

Bonnie O'Mullane awarded for her work before embarking on new path.

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Prince George gave Ben Affleck's son a cold

Prince George gave Ben Affleck's son a cold

BEN Affleck's four-year-old son, Samuel, caught a cold from Prince George when they went to the same play area.

Gisele Bündchen gave her kids' lollies away

Model Gisele Bundchen.

"We don't really have that a kind of sugar in our house."

Michael Jackson's son won't follow in dad's footsteps

Michael Jackson's son Prince.

Michael Jackson's son can't sing or dance

Robbie Williams: My daughter thinks I'm the only musician

Robbie Williams' daughter thinks he's the "only" singer in the world

Nicole Kidman: My movie Lion is a love letter to my children

Kidman's new movie "a love letter" to her children

Jarryd Hayne takes up the Call of Duty

Jarryd Hayne joins eSports athletes in trying out the ‘Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Academy’ training program.

eSports now worth almost $500m with global audience of 148 million

You little ripper! Russell Coight's back on our TV screens

Channel 10 is renewing the iconic TV series Russell Coight's All Aussie Adventures.

IN great news for comedy fans, an Aussie treasure is coming back.

8 Mins to KMart - Panoramic Views - Buyers Committed Elsewhere

29 Panoramic Drive, Preston 4352

House 4 2 4 Interest Over...

Positioned in a quiet cul de sac is this impeccable built, stylish federation, 40 sq. Jeff Abel built home on 2888m2 of terraced low-maintenance grounds & still...

First Home Owner, Investor, Developer

22 Warwick Street, Harristown 4350

House 3 1 6 $319,900

FOR THE DEVELOPER: Great 905m2 block that could accommodate a duplex, subject to TRC approval. FOR THE FIRST HOME OWNER: Well presented 3 bedroom, large lounge...

Nest Or Invest On Huge 1333m2 Block!

26 Amos Crescent, Mount Lofty 4350

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

New to the market, fresh and ready to move into.This lovely three bedroom, brick home is perfectly positioned in a quiet, secluded street backing onto the...

Rangeville - Duplex - 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Units. $479,000 For Both

101 Alderley Street, Rangeville 4350

Duplex 5 2 2 $479,000

Returning $515 per week, these units are just around the corner from High Street shops. Both units have new floor coverings, both kitchens have been replaced in...

Unique Private 1 Acre

6 Graham Court, Hodgson Vale 4352

House 2 2 4 $485,000

If you are tired of the predictability with inspecting houses and are looking for that property that is different from the rest then look no further. This private...

Contract crashed - massive price reduction - best value in Glenvale at Offers above $349,000

6 Cooranga Street, Glenvale 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Above...

This home requires your full attention the sellers have made it clear they need a contract today! Nicely tucked away in the Sunset Estate in Glenvale, this...

Picturesque and perfectly located - low maintenance character living!

18 Allan Street, North Toowoomba 4350

House 3 2 4 Buyer Interest...

From the enchanting street facade to the unique blend of modern interior renovations, you will fall in love with this character home from first sight. Many...

Secluded, Peaceful And Plenty Of Space

7 Nielsen Court, Middle Ridge 4350

House 3 2 2 $749,000

This family home is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac with some filtered views and surrounded by other quality properties and bushland. The property has direct access...

IMPRESSIVE FAMILY HOME ON ACREAGE &amp; 5 MINS TO MAJOR SHOPS .

32 Cotswold Hills Drive, Cotswold Hills 4350

House 5 2 4 AUCTION

This stately residence is the epitome of Cotswold Hills living sprawling out over 4898 m2 and positioned up high overlooking the estate. Gorgeous wrap around...

and Under Offer

5 Aruma Street, Wilsonton 4350

House 3 1 2 Under Offer

Located close to Wilsonton High School and easy walk to Shopping Centre, very spacious 3 bedroom plus office, 2 bedrooms are built in, quality Daikin...

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!