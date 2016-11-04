Bonnie cops prize before new career away from the pool

RECOGNISED: Bonnie O'Mullane has spent six years at the Lockyer Valley Sports and Aquatic Centre.

SWIMMING: After six years teaching others to swim at the Lockyer Valley Sports and Aquatic Centre, Bonnie O'Mullane has been recognised for her contribution before she embarks on a new path.

The 20-year-old won a High Achievement Award in the Young Manager of the Year category at the 2016 Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards.

In her role at the centre Ms O'Mullane is kept busy as she pulls lifeguard duty, manages staff and works as the social media manager on top of being a swim coach and a Learn to Swim teacher.

"I enjoy the diversity in the people I work with and the different people I get to interact with when I teach and coach,” she said.

"I coach mainly younger kids but they get up to 16-year-olds.”

Ms O'Mullane certainly has the pedigree to teach the next generation of swimmers, having come second in Queensland for the 50 metre breaststroke as well as coming close to going to the Olympics.

"In 2012, I raced at the Olympic trials in Adelaide when I was 15. I went down there by myself for the open nationals,” she said.

But a change in career means she will have to put swimming on the back burner for now.

In just a couple of weeks Ms O'Mullane will join the Queensland Police Academy in Oxley set on a career in the force.

She believes it shares many similarities with what she has spent many years doing.

"It's kind of an extension of life guarding, if you scale the world down to a pool, it's essentially the same job,” she said.

"It has the same stigma as well, people don't really like life guards that much and people don't really like cops that much either.

"I've grown up with it - being responsible for people and their safety.”

Ms O'Mullane said she was excited to get started and once her six months in the academy were up she was open to being shifted wherever the job took her.

"I'm really keen to go anywhere,” she said.

"I wouldn't mind being in a city or in Brisbane but having said that I wouldn't mind where I go.”

Despite her eye being on a new horizon, she thought her departure would be a bittersweet one, having spent a long time working for her bosses David and Trish Reinhardt, who nominated her for the award.

"I thank them for making me who I am today,” Ms O'Mullane said.

"Trish has been like my other mother, she has moulded me and that's pretty much how I have gotten to where I am now.

"Her support and everything has been constant.”