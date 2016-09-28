BOM predicts potential above average rainfall for Lockyer Valley

The BUREAU of Meteorology has predicted a possible above average rainfall for the Lockyer Valley up until the end of November.

A BOM Spokesperson said current data from their climate computer model shows the September to November rainfall median for the region currently sits at around 100-200ml for the period.

"The chance of an above average median occurring sits at around 50%, so there is a possibility there will be above average rainfall for the region until the end of November,” the spokesperson said.

The BOM spokesperson said International climate models suggest neutral to weak La Niña levels for the rest of the year, however, a La Niña watch remains in place.

During La Niña, northern and eastern Australia typically experience above average spring rainfall, with the first rains of the wet season typically arriving earlier than normal in northern Australia.

"Our alert system has three phases, watch, alert and declaration,” the spokesperson said.

"We do not have a La Niña, however there are are some signs one could develop in the next few months.”