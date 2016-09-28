28°
BOM predicts potential above average rainfall for Lockyer Valley

28th Sep 2016 1:04 PM
The weather forecast for the Lockyer Valley.
The weather forecast for the Lockyer Valley. Photo Contributed

The BUREAU of Meteorology has predicted a possible above average rainfall for the Lockyer Valley up until the end of November.

A BOM Spokesperson said current data from their climate computer model shows the September to November rainfall median for the region currently sits at around 100-200ml for the period.

"The chance of an above average median occurring sits at around 50%, so there is a possibility there will be above average rainfall for the region until the end of November,” the spokesperson said.

The BOM spokesperson said International climate models suggest neutral to weak La Niña levels for the rest of the year, however, a La Niña watch remains in place.

During La Niña, northern and eastern Australia typically experience above average spring rainfall, with the first rains of the wet season typically arriving earlier than normal in northern Australia.

"Our alert system has three phases, watch, alert and declaration,” the spokesperson said.

"We do not have a La Niña, however there are are some signs one could develop in the next few months.”

MOVIE REVIEW: Storks delivers family fun

A scene from the movie Storks.

ANIMATION can be hit or miss but when it hits, it hits hard.

Nick 'the snake' to call the shots on Survivor jury

Australian Survivor contestant Nick Iadanza.

LATEST evictee is out of the game but will still have a say.

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber split

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber have split after 11 years together.

Why Chris Hemsworth was spotted wearing nail polish

RED CARPET: Do you think Chris Hemsworth is the typical unpolished but well-natured Aussie bloke?

He's now officially the best bloke in Australia

Testament's new album is a concept album

ROME, ITALY- JULY 27, 2016: Testament photographed at The Roman Collisseium in Rome, Italy on July 27,2016. Gene Ambo

Testament to release new album

'Baby' recreates famous Nirvana cover shot 25 years later

The baby from Nevermind album has recreated the iconic cover shot.

