Bobbi's volunteering role helps Lockyers disabled riders

HONOURED: Lockyer Valley Riding for Disabled secretary Bobbi Dingle was awarded volunteer of the year for Queensland RDA.

BOBBI Dingle's role with the Lockyer Valley Riding for Disabled is a rewarding one.

Every fortnight, she's helping a group of 20 kids and 12 horses with riding lessons and activities at the local grounds.

It's a job that not only puts a smile on the kids faces, but on hers as well.

Her dedication to RDA has paid off, recently named Queensland's RDA volunteer of the year.

Nominated by her club, it was an unexpected surprise for Bobbi.

"I was very sort of emotional,” Bobbi said.

"I haven't won it before, I'd never entered and didn't know about it till it turned up in the post.”

Bobbi's first taste for helping riders with disabilities started three years ago when she joined with her own children.

"I got involved when my son was riding with them,” she said. "He had problems at school and we found out he had disabilities, so we got involved with just him riding... the rest is history.”

But it's the socialisation, and getting to see how happy the kids are, that Bobbi loves most.

"It tells us we've done a good job for the day and they get to go home and have a good time with their families,” she said.

For the past two years, Bobbi has held the title as secretary, but her jobs go beyond paperwork.

"During the week I'm doing complete club stuff and looking after the horses.”

On top of all the paperwork, Bobbi and her son Josh facilitate farrier calls and vet visits when needed and whatever else the horses may need.

Currently there's 10 potential riders on a waiting list, ready to ride.