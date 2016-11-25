34°
Bob Stewart lives life to the fullest

25th Nov 2016 10:33 AM
MECHANICAL MIND: Bob test riding a trike he built.
MECHANICAL MIND: Bob test riding a trike he built.

Occupation: Retired butcher

Age: 76

Marital Status: Married for 55 years

Children: One daughter and one son

What has been the most memorable experience of your time at the Prostate Cancer Support Group?

Having gone through cancer treatment in 2006, I have been able to offer support and a shoulder to lean on and show that with early diagnosis and treatment, it is not necessarily a death sentence.

How has being a member of the group benefited you?

By talking with other blokes going through the same problems, keeping up with all treatments available and new ones becoming available, there has been lots of new treatments come on line in the last 10 years. Our group meets on the third Thursday of the month, at 6pm at the Gatton RSL.

What are your passions?

To live life to the fullest and stay in close contact with family and friends.

Have you ever met anyone famous, and when?

Wally Lewis, around 1990.

What's the best advice you've ever received and from who?

Mum told me be honest with yourself and be proud of who you are.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation?

AFL football, hot rods and drag racing.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Growing up in trouble free times, fishing and hunting with mates and doing silly things trying to impress the girls in my teens.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

Anywhere there is a car show or a swap meet.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

My mum who did a great job raising our family, and Johnathan Thurston for being a role model as a sportsman.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

To eliminate terrorism.

What would you do if you won the lotto?

I'd share it with family and friends.

Topics:  gatton gatton rsl prostate awareness prostate support group

Bob offers a shoulder to lean on for men affected by cancer.

