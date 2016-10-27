32°
News

Big throw secures spot at nationals

Tom Threadingham
| 27th Oct 2016 9:52 AM
STRONG EFFORT: Moses Armstrong-Ravula (centre) threw 13.50m to secure his spot on the Queensland team.
STRONG EFFORT: Moses Armstrong-Ravula (centre) threw 13.50m to secure his spot on the Queensland team. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

ATHLETICS: A monstrous last ditch throw not only broke a personal best record for Moses Armstrong-Ravula but secured him a spot at the National Track and Field Championships.

Moses achieved the feat while representing Met West for shot put during the state championships at the QEII stadium at Mt Gravatt last week.

It was a dramatic competition for the talented shot putter, who had to throw a massive 1.3m over his personal best to claim the gold.

His first throw came in at 11.20m and his second landed at 12.74m which placed him in third position.

However, it was his final throw that pushed him to the top of the podium.

"The kid who came second, on his second throw he threw 13.48m and then he fouled,” Moses said.

"I was coming third at the time and on my last throw I ended up winning with 13.50m.”

It was a massive effort for Moses, who had hoped to finish in the top three.

"It was a pretty good competition and it was tough to win,” he said.

Now, Moses will head to Sydney representing Queensland at the National Track and Field Championships.

It will be familiar territory for the youngster, who also attended last year and claimed the coveted gold for Queensland.

"It's a big challenge but I'm looking forward to it,” he said.

"I'll be training for the next few weeks to make sure I can achieve that. It'll be hard but it'll pay off.”

Moses only started throwing shot put when he joined the Mount Tarampa Little Athletics Club in 2014.

Since then, he has worked hard to refine his technique and strength.

"It's something I'm good at and I try and do the best I can at it and enjoy it.,” he said.

Gatton Star

Topics:  athletics fernvale shot put

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Toogoolawah couple celebrate rare diamond anniversary

Toogoolawah couple celebrate rare diamond anniversary

ACCORDING to Toogoolawah's Evelyn Sypher the secret to a long and happy marriage is compromise.

Udderly good news for our dairy farms

PUT A LABEL ON IT: Mt Tarampa dairy farmer Richard Peterkin is in favour of new milk labels, identifying to help consumers know where their milk is coming from.

Farmers get behind milk label bill.

Fears for midwifery

NATURAL CHOICE: Withcott mother Margret Goodman with her newborn son Daniel and Lockyer Valley midwife Dawn Reid.

HAVING a baby can be one of the most natural experiences for a woman

Helen is a dream weaver

HAT WEATHER: Visit Helen Stumkat at the Art Gallery Markets.

Helen's got art in her veins.

Local Partners

Toogoolawah couple celebrate rare diamond anniversary

ACCORDING to Toogoolawah's Evelyn Sypher the secret to a long and happy marriage is compromise.

Big throw secures spot at nationals

STRONG EFFORT: Moses Armstrong-Ravula (centre) threw 13.50m to secure his spot on the Queensland team.

Moses Armstrong-Ravula was crowned state champion for shot put.

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Hacksaw Ridge leads AACTA Awards nominations

Hacksaw Ridge leads AACTA Awards nominations

MEL Gibson's wartime drama opens in cinemas next week.

ABBA to reunite for virtual live experience

ABBA

ABBA have confirmed they are to reunite - in virtual reality form

Hugh Laurie receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hugh Laurie on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hugh Laurie and his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Blake Lively hosts 40th party for Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively throws husband Ryan Reynold's 40th birthday bash

What's on the big screen this week

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the movie Doctor Strange.

MARVEL'S latest superhero Doctor Strange makes his debut.

Trump 'worked like hell' to pick up John Travolta's wife

John Travolta and Kelly Preston

Trump wrote comments in tribute to Travolta's son Jett

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E11 - top three battle it out

The Bachelorette finalists, from left, Matty Johnson, Lee Elliott and Jake Ellis.

It's Matty, Lee or Jake. Who will Georgia choose?

Older Brick Home - Quiet Range Position - Two Allotments - Estate Finalisation

11 Rodway Crescent, Rangeville 4350

House 4 1 2 For Sale By...

This real estate offering represents a fascinating proposition. The original home set on 650m2 has been very well maintained and features two large living areas...

Entertainers Delight Tranquillity Plus

33 Gainsborough Drive, Glenvale 4350

House 3 2 1 Offers Over...

*RED HOT* - Reduced to offers over $349,000 - Owners MUST Sell! Located in a quiet and sort after street in Glenvale, this home should definitely be at the top...

Beautifully Maintained - Location and Potential on Offer - Savvy Buyers Must Inspect

3 Betty Street, Newtown 4305

House 3 2 2 $325,000

Offered to the market for the first time in over 20 years is this well maintained character home situated in a convenient CBD location. Close to all amenities...

Exclusive address finds a lively new groove

37 Arthur Street, East Toowoomba 4350

House 5 3 2 Auction

Located at one of Toowoomba's best addresses, this phenomenal fusion of character and contemporary styling is urgently offered by a multi award winning builder as...

East Toowoomba - Spacious Ground Floor Unit With Own Private Yard - $265,000

2/4 Scott Street, East Toowoomba 4350

Unit 2 1 1 $265,000

Located in a complex of 4 units, two upstairs, two downstairs. This unit is in top condition, new carpets, modern kitchen with wall oven and cook tops...

Look - I am almost BRAND NEW!!

22 Tedman Road, Clifton 4361

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

What a fantastic opportunity to get into the market either as a first home buyer or as an investor! This home was built in 2013, but has only been lived in since...

BIRDSONG ESTATE - PANORAMIC SPECTACULAR VIEWS!

Lot 12 Birdsong Court, Gowrie Junction 4352

Residential Land A stones throw from Highfields Ridge ! LOT 12 2323M2 (Over an ... $195,000

A stones throw from Highfields Ridge ! LOT 12 2323M2 (Over an acre) This is lovely! Beautiful panoramic views, elevated site, excellent level area for building...

BIRDSONG ESTATE MORE THAN YOU WOULD EXPECT!

Lot 11 Birdsong Court, Gowrie Junction 4352

Residential Land A stones throw from Highfields Ridge ! LOT 11 2683M2 (Over half ... $215,000

A stones throw from Highfields Ridge ! LOT 11 2683M2 (Over half an acre) Jam packed in your current home and want something bigger? Well how about this...

BIRDSONG ESTATE CAN YOU SPOT A BARGAIN?

Lot 10 Birdsong Court, Gowrie Junction 4352

Residential Land A stones throw from Highfields Ridge ! LOT 10 2510M2 (over half ... $215,000

A stones throw from Highfields Ridge ! LOT 10 2510M2 (over half an acre) Stunning block beautiful views - Build your dream home on this one. A large parcel of...

HIGHFIELDS BEST BUYING! No Body Corporate!

1/7 Pendrea Close, Kleinton 4352

House 3 2 2 $345,000

Showcasing all the essentials of the ultimate affordable lifestyle, this near new 3 bedroom + ensuite home is positioned in the immaculately maintained 'award...

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June