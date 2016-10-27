Big throw secures spot at nationals

STRONG EFFORT: Moses Armstrong-Ravula (centre) threw 13.50m to secure his spot on the Queensland team.

ATHLETICS: A monstrous last ditch throw not only broke a personal best record for Moses Armstrong-Ravula but secured him a spot at the National Track and Field Championships.

Moses achieved the feat while representing Met West for shot put during the state championships at the QEII stadium at Mt Gravatt last week.

It was a dramatic competition for the talented shot putter, who had to throw a massive 1.3m over his personal best to claim the gold.

His first throw came in at 11.20m and his second landed at 12.74m which placed him in third position.

However, it was his final throw that pushed him to the top of the podium.

"The kid who came second, on his second throw he threw 13.48m and then he fouled,” Moses said.

"I was coming third at the time and on my last throw I ended up winning with 13.50m.”

It was a massive effort for Moses, who had hoped to finish in the top three.

"It was a pretty good competition and it was tough to win,” he said.

Now, Moses will head to Sydney representing Queensland at the National Track and Field Championships.

It will be familiar territory for the youngster, who also attended last year and claimed the coveted gold for Queensland.

"It's a big challenge but I'm looking forward to it,” he said.

"I'll be training for the next few weeks to make sure I can achieve that. It'll be hard but it'll pay off.”

Moses only started throwing shot put when he joined the Mount Tarampa Little Athletics Club in 2014.

Since then, he has worked hard to refine his technique and strength.

"It's something I'm good at and I try and do the best I can at it and enjoy it.,” he said.