Best junior dart players in region make state championships

DART STARS: (back, from left) Piper Abbie and Starr, (front, from left) Jaimee and Brodie.

SEVERAL talented dart players from the Brisbane Valley Dart Club have represented the region at the Queensland Junior Championship Play-offs in Toowoomba.

Held last weekend at the Jack Martin Centre and hosted by Toowoomba District Darts Association, competition saw nine zones send teams out to compete for places in a state team.

In January all of the states will compete in Geelong to trial for national honours.

Brisbane Valley Dart Club treasurer Kylie Karner said there were players from as far as North Queensland and Charleville competing.

"The following Brisbane Valley Dart Club players made the state titles by competing for a position in the zone nine team, back on August 13. These boys finished up in the top four,” Ms Karner said.

The Boys team:

1. Austin Karner, 16-years-old, Brisbane Valley Darts Association, 18.252 average

2. Francis Shady, 17-years-old, Brisbane Valley Darts Association, 15.2474 average

3. Billy Muggleton, Toowoomba District Darts Association, 13.8012 average

4. Zaine Gosley, 14-years-old, Brisbane Valley Darts Association, 12.8085 average

The Girls team:

1. Jaimee Karner, 12-years-old, Brisbane Valley Darts Association

2. Abbie Innes, Brisbane Valley Darts Association

3. Starr Vine, 13-years-old, Somerset Darts Association

4. Piper, Toowoomba District Darts Association

Ms Karner said both teams played well and all supported and encouraged each other with true sportsmanship.

"Austin Karner, a first timer was ranked 11th, which is a fantastic effort,” she said.

"Starr Vine did exceptionally well coming sixth place overall, which is a great effort for her first time.

"Zone nine are proud of all their junior players.”