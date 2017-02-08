Barriers fly open for Gatton's first race meet of the year

HOT ACTION: Gatton Racing Club has three meets before its annual Gatton Club, in June.

RACING: Saturday's race meet at Burgess Park will begin to prepare for the annual Gatton Cup.

The five-race non-TAB card will be one of four lead-up meets to the cup hosted by Gatton Race Club.

Club vice-president Steve Brennan said the weather forecast would result in a good rating for the track on Saturday with horses coming from all over south-east Queensland.

"The track is looking in top condition, we've had a large break from racing so it's looking very good,” Brennan said.

"This race meet will be a great way to kick off 2017 as we build up to the Gatton Cup,” he said.

This season the club has held both non-TAB and TAB meets, but Brennan said it hoped to have more race meets next season.

"We had seven meets this year, five TAB and two non-TAB, so next season we're expecting to be given all TAB meets,” he said.

"It's not confirmed, but early indications are that we'll receive more meetings next season.”

The feature race on Saturday will be the QTIS Maiden Plate for two-year-olds and up, with QTIS prize bonuses to qualified horses.

Race acceptances are expected to be finalised by Thursday morning.

Barbecue and bar facilities will be on offer, with TAB, and bookmakers. Gatton Girl Guides will run the canteen.