Bank sponsorship a timely boost for Laidley club

PARTNERSHIP: Chris Wilson receives the cheque from Bill Hooper with some Laidley juniors.

CRICKET: Laidley District Cricket Club has been given a financial boost that will help the club both on and off the field.

As a part of the CommBank Cricket Club Sponsorship, the club has established a two-year partnership with Commonwealth Bank which will provide $2000 a year.

Commonwealth Bank Gatton branch manager Bill Hooper said the sponsorship included money as well as equipment and merchandise.

"It's great to be able to help Laidley District Cricket Club because we know they do an excellent job in supporting local cricketers,” Hooper said.

"They can spend it how they see fit to help the club.

"At this stage they've got two marquees, they've got a heap of new wickets and a lot of markers to place around the field.”

Hooper said the funding would be "good value for the whole club”.

"I played cricket all my life and I know it's hard to gather money and to fundraise at any time - when something like this comes along it can go a long way,” he said.

"There aren't many of these given out throughout Queensland so it's a great thing one of them has come to the local area.”

Club treasurer Chris Wilson said the club was very grateful for the sponsorship.

"It's great, obviously there's a two thousand dollar cash injection each year which is fantastic,” Wilson said.

"It mainly helps us buy more equipment for the juniors.”

Wilson said the sponsor- ship had come at the perfect time.

"The juniors mainly play out of the Laidley District State School and while it's a great oval, there's limited shade for the batting team or the scorers,” he said.

"So the marquees will come in handy to the point where the club was looking to raise some funds to buy some of those anyway.”

Laidley's treasurer Wilson said the money would ease stress on the club's efforts in the near future to the task of securing vital gear.

"The gear that we got, water bottles, stumps and all that sort of stuff, we need it every year so it's really great to take the pressure off the rest of the fundraising,” he said.

"It's a lot of money, you have to do a lot of raffles to get that sort of money.”

Commonwealth Bank is Cricket Australia's longest-standing partner and has provided close to one million dollars over the past four years to clubs.