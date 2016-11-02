31°
News

Bank sponsorship a timely boost for Laidley club

Lachlan McIvor | 2nd Nov 2016 11:41 AM
PARTNERSHIP: Chris Wilson receives the cheque from Bill Hooper with some Laidley juniors.
PARTNERSHIP: Chris Wilson receives the cheque from Bill Hooper with some Laidley juniors. Lachlan McIvor

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

CRICKET: Laidley District Cricket Club has been given a financial boost that will help the club both on and off the field.

As a part of the CommBank Cricket Club Sponsorship, the club has established a two-year partnership with Commonwealth Bank which will provide $2000 a year.

Commonwealth Bank Gatton branch manager Bill Hooper said the sponsorship included money as well as equipment and merchandise.

"It's great to be able to help Laidley District Cricket Club because we know they do an excellent job in supporting local cricketers,” Hooper said.

"They can spend it how they see fit to help the club.

"At this stage they've got two marquees, they've got a heap of new wickets and a lot of markers to place around the field.”

Hooper said the funding would be "good value for the whole club”.

"I played cricket all my life and I know it's hard to gather money and to fundraise at any time - when something like this comes along it can go a long way,” he said.

"There aren't many of these given out throughout Queensland so it's a great thing one of them has come to the local area.”

Club treasurer Chris Wilson said the club was very grateful for the sponsorship.

"It's great, obviously there's a two thousand dollar cash injection each year which is fantastic,” Wilson said.

"It mainly helps us buy more equipment for the juniors.”

Wilson said the sponsor- ship had come at the perfect time.

"The juniors mainly play out of the Laidley District State School and while it's a great oval, there's limited shade for the batting team or the scorers,” he said.

"So the marquees will come in handy to the point where the club was looking to raise some funds to buy some of those anyway.”

Laidley's treasurer Wilson said the money would ease stress on the club's efforts in the near future to the task of securing vital gear.

"The gear that we got, water bottles, stumps and all that sort of stuff, we need it every year so it's really great to take the pressure off the rest of the fundraising,” he said.

"It's a lot of money, you have to do a lot of raffles to get that sort of money.”

Commonwealth Bank is Cricket Australia's longest-standing partner and has provided close to one million dollars over the past four years to clubs.

Gatton Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Young talent: Dancer bursts onto the Sydney scene

Young talent: Dancer bursts onto the Sydney scene

TAP, jazz, ballet and contemporary, Rebecca O'Brien can do them all.

Bank sponsorship a timely boost for Laidley club

PARTNERSHIP: Chris Wilson receives the cheque from Bill Hooper with some Laidley juniors.

Laidley District Cricket Club received a $2,000 a year boost.

Volunteer firies back up local stations during arson attacks in Lockyer Valley

AT THE READY: Fernvale First Officer Andrew Rose prepares to lead the strike team based at Summerholm to combat multiple fires in the Gatton area believed to be lit by an arsonist.

Firefighters combat arson attacks.

Laidley academics claim top honours

TOP HONOUR: Laidley State High School students Megan Einam, Jade M. and Kenneth Urquhart claimed top honours during the school's academic awards night.

Hard work was rewarded at Laidley State High School's awards night.

Local Partners

Young talent: Dancer bursts onto the Sydney scene

TAP, jazz, ballet and contemporary, Rebecca O'Brien can do them all.

Mulgowie hand Gatton first loss of the season

Gatton Fordsdale batted first as they took on Forest Hill on October 22.

Gatton Fordsale were defeated for the first time this season.

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

MOVIE REVIEW: True tale of herculean effort on battlefield

MOVIE REVIEW: True tale of herculean effort on battlefield

Hacksaw Ridge tells the extraordinary true story of Desmond Doss who saved 75 men without carrying a weapon.

Ayda Field becomes Guinness World Records holder

Ayda Field's Instagram post

For smashing the most pumpkins in one minute

Melbourne Cup 2016 hangover: Bold and boozy in photos

Racegoers at the end of the day during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse.

NURSING a headache after a big Melbourne Cup Day?

Isla Fisher worried Sacha Baron Cohen will get arrested

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher.

Isla Fisher's legal worries

Blac Chyna to give birth on TV?

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna is set to give birth on TV.

Michael Buble: I handled fame badly

Michael Buble has admitted he handled fame "poorly"

Zayn Malik suffered eating disorder

Zayn Malik suffered from an eating disorder while in One Direction

Prestigious Location with North Easterly Views!

13 Stevenson Street, Rangeville 4350

Residential Land Here is your opportunity to acquire this private and ideally located 885m2 ... $119,000

Here is your opportunity to acquire this private and ideally located 885m2 block positioned in one of Toowoomba’s most sought after suburbs of Rangeville. Engaging...

Outstanding Value For Money In Leafy Highfields

6 Maylen Court, Highfields 4352

House 3 2 2 Offers Over...

Positioned in a quiet cul-de-sac in leafy central Highfields you could easily be forgiven for thinking you are a world away from it all. But with major shopping &...

Character &amp; Charm On 801m2 In Prestigious Location

15 Mary Street, Mount Lofty 4350

House 4 1 1 Auction

Auction Location: On Site. A prestigious Mount Lofty address set on a gated 801m2 allotment, this home has been recently updated and we strongly encourage your...

A Private Colonial Cottage Only A Stroll To The CBD

9 Kenneth Street, North Toowoomba 4350

House 3 1 2 Offers Above...

Sometimes a home just takes your breath away... Positioned in a quiet, inner city pocket of charming homes, this striking cottage offers all the style and...

Approved For Subdivision Into 54 Residential Lots Is This Beautiful Development Site For Sale

2 Goombungee Meringandan Road, Meringandan 4352

Residential Land Located just 11 kilometers Northwest of Highfields - Meringandan is one of ... Expressions Of...

Located just 11 kilometers Northwest of Highfields - Meringandan is one of the regions sought after lifestyle areas. 21.4 kilometers from Toowoomba this...

Acreage land in the heart of Middle Ridge - Will Sell Quickly

Lot 4 292 Rowbotham Street, Middle Ridge 4350

Residential Land If you have ever dreamed of finding the perfect block that offered ... Expressions Of...

If you have ever dreamed of finding the perfect block that offered space, views and location, where you where able to create your family's perfect sanctuary, then...

Exceptional Escarpment Land - Going Quickly

Lot 3 292 Rowbotham Street, Middle Ridge 4350

Residential Land With a highly motivated owner demanding a quick sale this is your ... Expressions Of...

With a highly motivated owner demanding a quick sale this is your once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase a brilliant 4,000m2 (1 acre) vacant block in the heart...

A Fabulous Find in Fantastic Location!

20 Catto Street, Centenary Heights 4350

House 3 1 1 $385,000

Offering a wonderful opportunity to own a superb home in one of the best locations of sought after Centenary Heights. Situated in a quiet, leafy green street, the...

Urgent sale required!!

565 Lockwood Road, Kurrowah 4352

Rural 3 1 $500,000 Or...

Area: 1556 HA (3843.32 acres) Titles: Lot 3 Plan RP156599 Lot 4 Plan RP156599 Tenure: Freehold This property has 6 gas wells which pay royalties each...

Beautifully Renovated and Ready To Move In

11 Rosina Street, Newtown 4350

House 3 2 1 $335,000

Perfectly positioned in a quiet street close to the city and backing on to parkland is this hidden gem. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, spacious kitchen and...

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!