Backpacker teaches break dancing for free

POPPING AND LOCKING: Dennis Ryeong and J-Matthew, 17, practising some break dancing moves at the Lockyer Valley Sports and Aquatic Centre.

HEON Ryeong of Korea is bridging the cultural gap in Gatton by offering free break dancing lessons to anyone who wants to learn.

The art of break dancing is a fast dance which often includes spinning your body around on the ground.

In a typical class, Mr Ryeong will teach rhythm and structure of break dancing moves such as top rock and foot work.

"I teach routines also and have 15 students at the moment,” Mr Ryeong said.

"We meet in a park or my house or sometimes practice at the Lockyer Valley Aquatic Centre.”

Mr Ryeong, whose English name is Dennis, has been break dancing for six years and believes people shouldn't have to pay to learn how to dance.

"This culture is free, and you shouldn't have to pay to learn, it should be free if you love it,” he said.

Coming from the city of Deagu in Korea, the 24-year-old wanted to travel to Australia to learn about the culture.

"I have been here for 10 months working on a backpacker visa,” he said,

Mr Ryeong said he has met met Taiwanese, Japanese and Australian break-dancers on his travels so far.

"I just want to share my passion of break dancing and help to get other dancers get together.”

Hip Hop dancer J-Matthew, 17, has recently been getting break dancing lessons from Mr Ryeong.

"Hip Hop and break dancing can link together, I am more of a hip hop dancer,” he said.

"In Gatton there's a lot of people who dance but they are shy so this is a really good opportunity.

"He is a great teacher.”

If you are interested in organising a break dancing lesson call Mr Ryeong on 0423859576.