Attempted armed robbery in Gatton

Police have laid charges in relation to the armed robbery of a delivery driver outside a Gatton bottle shop this morning.

It will be alleged that around 4.45am, a male truck driver opened the door to his truck which was parked on William Street when was approached by two men armed with knives.

The men allegedly demanded the driver open the back of the truck, however he managed to close his door and locked himself inside the truck's cab and call Triple Zero.

The pair ran off empty-handed.

Gatton Police conducted patrols and with the help of the Dog Squad, attended a Hood Street address and located three men.

A 19-year-old Ipswich West man has been charged with one count each of attempted robbery, possessing anything used in the commission of crime, possess pipes and obstruct police.

A 24-year-old Lowood man has been charged with attempted robbery, assault police and obstruct police.

The pair are due to appear in Toowoomba Magistrates Court tomorrow.

A 19-year-old Gatton man also located at the address has been charged with one count each of obstruct police, possess pipes and possessing anything for use in the commission of a crime.

He is due to appear in the Gatton Magistrates Court on January 23.

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.