32°
News

Attempted armed robbery in Gatton

27th Dec 2016 3:15 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

Police have laid charges in relation to the armed robbery of a delivery driver outside a Gatton bottle shop this morning.

It will be alleged that around 4.45am, a male truck driver opened the door to his truck which was parked on William Street when was approached by two men armed with knives.

The men allegedly demanded the driver open the back of the truck, however he managed to close his door and locked himself inside the truck's cab and call Triple Zero.

The pair ran off empty-handed.

Gatton Police conducted patrols and with the help of the Dog Squad, attended a Hood Street address and located three men.

A 19-year-old Ipswich West man has been charged with one count each of attempted robbery, possessing anything used in the commission of crime, possess pipes and obstruct police.

A 24-year-old Lowood man has been charged with attempted robbery, assault police and obstruct police.

The pair are due to appear in Toowoomba Magistrates Court tomorrow.

A 19-year-old Gatton man also located at the address has been charged with one count each of obstruct police, possess pipes and possessing anything for use in the commission of a crime.

He is due to appear in the Gatton Magistrates Court on January 23.

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.

Gatton Star

Topics:  armed robbery gatton robbery

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Lockyer nurse's brave mission

Lockyer nurse's brave mission

KAYE McDonald says embarking on the mission to help exploited children in Cambodia is the highlight of her life.

Top OP scores for Lockyer High students

SKY'S THE LIMIT: Lockyer District State High School's high OP achievers show off their result (L-R)Monique Jeffs (OP 3), Kimberly Stower (OP 2), Nicholas Schulz ((OP 1), Phoebe Collier (OP 3), Jonathan Wilton (OP 2) and Montana Olm (OP 3).

High achievers have the world at their feet.

Attempted armed robbery in Gatton

Police have laid charges in relation to an armed robbery outside a Gatton bottle shop on Tuesday morning.

Police have laid charges in relation an armed at Gatton.

Rabbit activity survey to target 4000 properties

PLAN OF ATTACK: Rabbit expert Dave Berman discusses the partnership with Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan.

Partnership announced to continue to address rabbit plan.

Local Partners

Lockyer nurse's brave mission

KAYE McDonald says embarking on the mission to help exploited children in Cambodia is the highlight of her life.

Santa run delivers fire safety

Sienna, 5, and Tahlia, 8, of Woodlands were excited to meet Santa.

Santa delivers more than just sweets and smiles.

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

George Michael smashes charts after shock death

George Michael smashes charts after shock death

GEORGE Michael is set to dominate global charts again after his shock death.

What's on Netflix and Stan in the new year

Here's what's coming to Netflix and Stan.

The most cringe-worthy tribute to George Michael

Sarah Michelle Gellar admits to having body dysmorphic disorder, but her husband and daughter help her with the way she perceives herself.

One of the more awkward tweets of 2016

Ex-Wham singer George Michael dies age 53

According to reports on late 25 December 2016, British popstar George Michael has died peacefully at home at the age of 53, his publicist has announced.

Pop Superstar George Michael has died at the age of 53

What's new in cinemas this Boxing Day

Matthew McConaughey voices koala Buster Moon in Sing.

Boxing Day's a great day to get out of the house and see a movie

Alien: Covenant trailer is here and it is terrifying

Michael Fassbender reprises his role as David.

The trailer for Alien: Covenant has been released

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died

Status Quo’s Rick Parfitt and Francis Rossi were a phenomenal live act.

2016 has claimed yet another music legend

$20,000 Builders Grant...Stunning and Massive...2 Bedroom Units From $335,000 - 3 Bedroom Units $439,000

565 Hume Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

Unit 3 2 2 From $345,000 To...

Ridges565....Boutique Living....A Quiet Easy lifestyle Ridges565 is the new first class complex taking shape on the quiet southern side of Toowoomba with 12 units...

Massive Quality Units...Ridges565...Boutique Living...A Quiet And Easy lifestyle

12/565 Hume Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

Unit 2 1 1 $345,000

Ridges565 - 12 units already sold off the plan. Unit 12 consists of high ceilings, large open plan kitchen, meals and lounge area with reverse cycle air...

Massive Units... Quality Boutique Living... Ridges565... A Quiet And Easy lifestyle

8/565 Hume Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

Unit 3 2 1 $399,000

Ridges565 - 12 units already sold off the plan. Unit 8 consists of high ceilings, large open plan kitchen, meals and lounge area with reverse cycle air...

Ridges565....Boutique Living....A Quiet Easy lifestyle Unit 20-565 Hume Street Toowoomba

20/565 Hume Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

Unit 3 2 2 $439,000

Ridges585 is a first class complex taking shape on the quiet southern side of Toowoomba with over 12 units already being sold off the plan. Unit 20 is a massive...

SPACE, STYLE AND A QUALITY BUILD CERTAIN TO TICK ALL T HE BOXES!

31 Honeyeater Drive, Highfields 4352

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Presenting a statement in lifestyle, sophistication and superb family living! This fabulous modern residence is positioned right in the heart of Kalimna Park and...

LOCATION - PRIVACY and only 25 metres to a Nature Park

23 Wirreanda Drive, Rangeville 4350

House 4 2 2 $749,000

The striking street presence is just the beginning of the charm and appeal of this beautiful Ron Cullen built home of some 320m under roof. Every aspect of this...

Prestige 1012 Sq M Vacant Land Range Views

1 Kinnoull Terrace, Rangeville 4350

Residential Land Vacant escarpment land is so scarce now! Agents are continually getting requests ... Buyer Interest...

Vacant escarpment land is so scarce now! Agents are continually getting requests for this, but without going beyond the city limits, there is very little about ..

Grand Residence - 110 Squares - 2 Acres - Room for a Tennis Court and Cricket Pitch

26 Niddrie Drive, Middle Ridge 4350

House 6 3 6 Offers From...

Dovecote' is a timeless landmark residence with an abundance of space and elegant simplicity. It represents the pinnacle of Middle Ridge acreage living. Sprawling...

BIG SALE Owner Smashes Price !!! Now $299,000

2, 8 Tara Street, Wilsonton 4350

Unit 2 2 1 $299,000

* St Andrews Precinct - $299,000 or $320 per week mortgage repayments * Act Quickly Beats everything in the marketplace at this BARGAIN price * Stop Paying Rent...

Build what you want too on this 12 acre lifestyle property!

Lot 2 Gowrie LilyVale Road, Glencoe 4352

Residential Land An outstanding opportunity is presented for the astute lifestyle buyer looking to ... $295,000

An outstanding opportunity is presented for the astute lifestyle buyer looking to purchase 12 acres of land on the outskirts of Toowoomba. The block itself is...

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!