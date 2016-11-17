Athletes take on Helidon for triathlon

Gatton triathlete Ange Kok will compete in the second race of the season for the Toowoomba Triathlong Club at Helidon this Sunday.

Gatton triathlete Ange Kok will be looking to defeat her opponents in the pool before a tough bike climb in Helidon on Sunday.

The Toowoomba Triathlon Club will host the second round of the season at Helidon, with the swim leg starting at the Brauer's Ski Lake.

The race also includes the Darling Downs trials.

Competitors will take to the country roads before tackling the Sandy Creek Rd Incline in the bike leg.

Ange is competing in her third season with the club, and is confident she can shave time off her swim.

In the first race of the season in Helidon last month, she took two minutes off her overall personal best.

"It will be completely different for this race because we're out on country roads instead of a built-up area,” Ange said.

Claiming she's a "back of the pack” competitor, Ange has come a long way since her first triathlon.

Ange was a former swimmer, and prior to triathlons she competed in a half-marathon with a friend.

"I did it, I found it very uncomfortable and thought there must be something better,” she said.

That's when she taught herself to ride a bike, got back in the pool and worked on her running.

"Swimming is my strong leg, I'm the "front of the pack” swimmer, but they'll come and take me on the bike and run,” Ange said.

"But the club is very supportive, it doesn't matter where you come in the pack, they'll always cheer you on.”

Ange, an emergency nurse at the Gatton Hospital, is lining up for the 'B' race, featuring a 400m swim, 16km bike ride and 4km run.

Those competing in the Olympic distance will endure a 1500m swim, 40km cycle and 10km run.

The first wave of competitors are expected to hit the water at 6.30am.