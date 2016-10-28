32°
Arsonist active in the Lockyer Valley area

Ali Kuchel
28th Oct 2016
Crews are ready for more deliberately lit fires.
Crews are ready for more deliberately lit fires. Bev Lacey

NINE fires, believed to be deliberately lit in the Gatton area yesterday afternoon are now under investigation.

Regional Manager for Rural Fire Service in South Eastern Region, Alan Gillespie, said a fire arsonist was active in the Gatton area.

"The thing is, we have got an arsonist active in the area, so we do seek the help of the public to keep an eye on things,” he said.

Multiple crews attended the nine fires, a number of which were on the Warrego Highway.

Most were grass fires, however Mr Gillespie said one did threaten a property near Gatton-Esk Rd.

"We called in a spotter and water bomber,” Mr Gillespie said.

If you see any suspicious activity, Mr Gillespie has strongly urged people to contact police, or if they see a fire, call triple zero.

  • Video footage submitted to the Gatton Star by Jamie Manttan.
Gatton Star

Topics:  arsonist bush fires fire fighters lockyer valley

