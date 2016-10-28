Arsonist active in the Lockyer Valley area

Crews are ready for more deliberately lit fires.

Waterbomber in Gatton: A reader has captured vision of a waterbombing helicopter filling up at Gatton.

NINE fires, believed to be deliberately lit in the Gatton area yesterday afternoon are now under investigation.

Regional Manager for Rural Fire Service in South Eastern Region, Alan Gillespie, said a fire arsonist was active in the Gatton area.

"The thing is, we have got an arsonist active in the area, so we do seek the help of the public to keep an eye on things,” he said.

Multiple crews attended the nine fires, a number of which were on the Warrego Highway.

Most were grass fires, however Mr Gillespie said one did threaten a property near Gatton-Esk Rd.

"We called in a spotter and water bomber,” Mr Gillespie said.

If you see any suspicious activity, Mr Gillespie has strongly urged people to contact police, or if they see a fire, call triple zero.