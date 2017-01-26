Andrew Rose wins Somerset Citizen of the Year

Fernvale Rural Fire Brigade first officer Andrew Rose was named as the Somerset Citizen of the Year at the 2017 Australia Day Awards.

Mr Rose was honoured for his commitment to the Somerset community during the ceremony at the Somerset Civic Centre in Esk.

Since his election as first officer, Mr Rose has built the Fernvale Rural Fire Brigade's membership from eight members to more than 30, including 25 of which are trained fire fighters.

His outstanding commitment has seen him improve the brigade to the point where they have been offered training in swift water rescue and car collision rescue.

It has also been selected by the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services for further expansion in all capacities.

Mr Rose said winning the award came as a shock considering the competition.

"I was not expecting it when you think of the people up there and some of the things those people are doing,” Mr Rose said.

"I was honoured to be nominated anyway.”

He wanted to make sure he wasn't the only one getting recognition for work that often goes "unseen.”

"It's everyone in the team and not just the Fernvale (brigade), it's the volunteers in the rural service and the SES,” he said.

"There's no sense in me receiving this award if I don't acknowledge the effort of everybody else who is part of the team.”

Mr Rose was also involved in the organisation of community events such as the annual Santa Claus Run, Somerset Rail Trail Fun Run on top of carrying out fire education at schools in Somerset.

He was congratulated by Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graham Lehmann on his achievements and dedication to helping others.

"On behalf of the Somerset community and Council I congratulate Andrew on receiving this award and for being such a positive role model,” Cr Lehmann said.

Somerset Australia Day Awards winners:

Somerset Citizen of the Year: Andrew Rose

Somerset Young Citizen of the Year: Matthew Heck

Community Group of the Year: The Kilcoy Bowls Club

Australia Day Art and Cultural Award: Sharni Greenaway

Somerset Event of the Year: The 2016 Fernvale Youth Inc Fernvale Car and Bike Show

Somerset Australia Day Sports Award: Brooke Dougall