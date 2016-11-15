Andre's an angel in the sky

HELPING WITH WINGS: Angel Flight Pilot Andre Urankar has completed 122 missions, transporting sick patients in remote locations to city hospitals.

CUNNAMULLA, Stanthorpe and Dirranbandi, they're just a few airstrips Andre Urankar has landed his airplane.

But it's not always joy flights for Mr Urankar, as he is an angel with wings.

While some pilots enjoy a cruise in their aircraft, Mr Uranker enjoys flying to remote airstrips, picking up sick passengers and taking them to appointments at city hospitals, from the front seat of his 180 Cherokee called Pixie.

Mr Urankar is a voluntary pilot with Angel Flight, and recently completed his 122nd mission, transporting patients to hospital.

It's not about the number of people he's helped but the people he's met, the conversations and returning patients home safely.

"To me it's learning to work with people. I've met all sorts of people all the way from six-month-old babies to people in their 90s,” he said.

"You get some tragedies, you carry people backward and forward a couple times, you learn what the illnesses are.”

Mr Urankar doesn't get paid to be an Angel Flight pilot, instead, it's the generous 'thank-yous” or the kindly packed picnic lunch for the journey.

"It sounds very glamorous to be an Angel Flight pilot, but then you realise you're talking about transporting people from way out in the bush into an appointment, into specialist appointments, that they've booked months in ahead, they can't change it for tomorrow,” he said.

Mr Urankar participates in one to two missions a month where he knows the patients could be six, eight and up to 12 hours away by bus to the closest city hospital.

"The challenge, and the enjoyment, really is getting these people from their outback locations, into their medical appointments,” he said.

He said the missions will continue as long as he can keep doing them.