Massive bushfire threatens houses in Ravensbourne

UPDATE: A fire stretching across 4km in Ravensbourne is threatening houses in the area.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said measures were in place to protect the homes.

The fire is burning in Buaraba South at Ravensbourne.

The blaze originally started burning on Tuesday but was mostly extinguished that day.

It reignited with vigour about 1.45pm today.

A water tanker, three control vehicles, a senior officer, and eight rural appliances are at the scene tonight.

EARLIER: Air support has been called in to battle a massive grass fire at Ravensbourne

Firefighters are reporting a fire in dense bush land near Seventeen Mile Rd.

An Air Attack aircraft has been called in to scout the fire.

Additional firefighters are being called in to help battle the blaze from Laidley.

A spokesman from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the fire was "well involved".