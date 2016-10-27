Agriculture tour inspires future plans

BRIGHT FUTURE: High school students got a hands-on experience with a drone at the UQ Campus on the third day of the 2016 Ag Inspirations Tour.

HIGH school students explored the depth and possibilities of a career in agriculture as a part of the 2016 Ag Inspirations Tour.

The three day event saw 14 students from Faith Lutheran College, Laidley State High School and Lockyer District High School tour a wide range of different agricultural industries and businesses with an eye on their future.

AgForce Queensland School to Industry Liaison Officer and lead co-ordinator of the tour Tanya Nagle said the most important part of the event was to give students a different perspective on the industry.

"The main aim is to show kids that there is way more to agriculture than driving a tractor and there are all these other interesting things that you can do,” Ms Nagle said.

"About 50% of jobs in agriculture are in the city.

"So if they don't want to go out west or live in a small town, they can actually live in the city and have contact with the agriculture industry.”

Students conducted tours of the DAF Research Centre, Stanbroke, Windolf Farms, Dwyers Scrub, 9Dorf Farms, Pohlmans Nursery and UQ Gatton and were given insight into their production practices and potential career paths.

Ms Nagle said the students who had put themselves forward to join the tour had shown great enthusiasm.

"The first day of this tour was a student free day, so the kids are all really keen because they've come on a day when they wouldn't have had to go to school,” she said.

"They've all shown an interest in agriculture and going into that as a career.”

On the final part of the tour, students were given a hands-on experience with drones at UQ Gatton - a vital tool for the future of agriculture.

Faith Lutheran College student Sophie Newlyn said being able to use the drones was "absolutely extraordinary” and the entire tour had been time well spent.

"We've been learning about different careers and the paths we can take,” she said.

"It's opened up my eyes to more careers in the field.”

The Ag Inspirations Tour this year was a collaboration between Ms Nagle of AgForce Queensland, Karen George from the Department of Education and Training and Janne Dipple of the Queensland Agricultural Workforce Network.