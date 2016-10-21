Adriana shines to make Uni Games Green and Gold team

GREEN AND GOLD: Adriana Silcock made the Australian University Games team of the tournament.

HOCKEY: Coolana hockey player Adriana Silcock travelled to Perth to compete in the Australian University Games with an undermanned University of Southern Queensland squad.

She arrived back home at the start of the month as part of the Green and Gold squad, the team of the tournament, alongside four of her teammates.

The USQ side qualified for the national tournament after they triumphed at the Northern University Games, and impressed despite their disadvantage.

"We ended up coming fifth out of 15 teams,” Silcock said. "We played nine games in total, we only lost one of those and we drew to the team who ended up winning.

"We only had one substitute, it would have helped to have some more but we played pretty well.”

Silcock captains the USQ team, and filled in across the field during the week.

"I played pretty much everywhere, just wherever we needed a person to go,” she said.

The third year Secondary Health and Physical Education student splits her time playing for QUT in Brisbane and in Toowoomba for Past High and said it has been a long journey.

"I started playing since I was in Year 5,” Silcock said.

"My parents' workshop was just down the road from the Ipswich hockey fields and my mum used to play hockey when she was in school.

"I nagged her a fair bit to start playing and then it pretty much took over.”