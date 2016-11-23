Adopt-a-Cop of the Year honour for Lowood officer

TOP COP: Lowood's Constable Stephen Armstrong is named Adopt-a-Cop of the Year by Police Minister Mark Ryan (left) and Commissioner Ian Stewart.

NURTURING positive relationships with the next generation is something Lowood police officer Stephen Armstrong takes great pride in.

It's an act that hasn't gone unnoticed either, with Const Armstrong awarded the Adopt-a-Cop of the Year Award for the Queensland Police Service.

Const Armstrong was presented the award by Commissioner Ian Stewart and Police Minister Mark Ryan during a ceremony last Thursday.

The accolade follows Const Armstrong winning the Adopt-a-Cop of the Year for the Southern Region last month.

Const Armstrong has enjoyed an Adopt-a-Cop role with the Fernvale State School since March 2015 and in this short time has had a profound impact on constructing positive relationships between police and the students, teachers and parents of the school community.

Const Armstrong said he was honoured to receive the award.

"It was a nice surprise,” he said.

Const Armstrong has played an important role at the Fernvale school through supporting high-risk students and families, addressing social and behavioural issues, supporting indigenous students to address areas of concern, and even volunteering his time to attend a school camp.

He also implemented the You Choose program in collaboration with the Justice Department.

"I've put a few programs in place and have also identified some issues to the teachers and principals and tried to be more proactive rather than reactive,” Const Armstrong said.

"We're not there full-time but I just go there and pop my head in and go in and see classes or particular students or parades.

"It's just a positive influence going in there and the kids love seeing the police there.”

Lowood Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Troy Salton said the strength of Const Armstrong's involvement in the Fernvale school community lay in his proactive focus.

"Const Armstrong is regularly identifying issues/trends from students and parents, and initiates the appropriate program/activity to address these issues,” Sen Sgt Salton said.

"This early identification and interface within the community is essential to ensuring community relationships are nurtured within the division.”