Additional firefighting crews deployed to Lockyer Valley

Crews are ready for more deliberately lit fires.

UPDATE: An additional 10 volunteer firefighting crews arrived in the Lockyer Valley today after a string of fires believed to be lit by an arsonist.

Regional Manager for Rural Fire Service in South Eastern Region Alan Gillespie said due to the number of "deliberately lit” fires yesterday, additional resources were needed.

"As a result of the heavy fire activity, we have taken the precautions of deploying extra resources to the Gatton area to ensure we can provide immediate and effective response to any outbreaks of fire,” Mr Gillespie said.

Volunteer crews from Fernvale, Esk, Moreton region and the Gold Coast arrived at the Summerholm-Hatton Vale station earlier this morning.

A shared investigation between the Queensland Police Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services is currently under-way into the arson attacks.

EARLIER: Nine fires, believed to be deliberately lit in the Gatton area yesterday afternoon are now under investigation.

Regional Manager for Rural Fire Service in South Eastern Region, Alan Gillespie, said a fire arsonist was active in the Gatton area.

"The thing is, we have got an arsonist active in the area, so we do seek the help of the public to keep an eye on things,” he said.

Multiple crews attended the nine fires, a number of which were on the Warrego Highway.

Most were grass fires, however Mr Gillespie said one did threaten a property near Gatton-Esk Rd.

"We called in a spotter and water bomber,” Mr Gillespie said.

If you see any suspicious activity, Mr Gillespie has strongly urged people to contact police, or if they see a fire, call triple zero.

Waterbomber in Gatton: A reader has captured vision of a waterbombing helicopter filling up at Gatton.