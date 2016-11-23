A very Coominya Christmas

HOLD ON: Charlotte Jobson has a blast on a mini-mechanical bull.

COOMINYA got into the holiday spirit early, getting involved in a fun-filled Christmas event in support of a vital community venue.

On Saturday, locals flocked to the Coominya Community Hall Christmas Street Carnival for several enjoyable hours with the family.

They were treated to a range of fun rides for the little ones, raffles, live music, good food and even better company.

Coominya Community Hall Association President Alan Harley said the event had been a "great success”.

Money raised on the day went towards funding the Coominya Community Hall.

"What the street carnival does is basically fund the hall for the whole year,” Mr Harley said.

A bigger range of rides than previous years, including a mini-mechanical bull, dodgem cars and a jumping castle, kept kids busy.

Children were allowed to ride for free and Mr Harley said it attracted more families than usual and kept them there for longer.

"We definitely improved on numbers from last year,” he said.

"Everyone enjoyed the free rides.”

Mr Harley said he planned to make the event bigger and better each year.

"Next year will be even bigger, we're going to get even more rides,” he said.

But it took a lot of hard work to make it happen.

"The whole thing couldn't have gone ahead without the volunteers,” he said.