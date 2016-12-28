A supportive hub for new businesses

THE Laidley Business Incubator at Neilsen's Place celebrated its first year in operation and over the past 12 months, it has has overseen the growth of several new ventures in the area.

Located in the centre of Laidley's shopping area, a low entry cost to lease a space in the historic, old building allows businesses to test the waters, trial new concepts and begin to build a customer base.

For Di-Anne Zelcestor-Colistor, it has been a productive year since she took the plunge.

Her business, Chuk Rugs, which sells baby and children's furniture, clothing, toys and gifts, has gone from strength to strength since moving into Neilsen's Place.

"I originally started off working out of home and just doing it online and I kind of got to the point where I needed an actual presence in town,” Mrs Zelcestor-Colistor said.

"When I first started in here I had trestle tables and two cabinets from the council and that was it.”

She soon rolled over whatever money came into the door to build a stunning display.

Having that presence in the middle of town allowed Mrs Zelcestor-Colistor to tinker with new ideas as she soon added mending and alterations.

"That was something that came along by accident because I was sitting in here fixing something for a friend and I had someone ask if I do mending,” she said.

The Chuk Rugs owner was hesitant she might not be able to break her business into the local market, but getting involved in the community and utilising local talent has allowed her to settle.

"I've actually found the community are really supportive of the business, I think especially because you live in the area, that's a really big thing,” she said.

Mrs Zelcestor-Colistor said any budding entrepreneurs should not be hesitant about taking the leap, as each business in the building worked to help one another and the tourist trade was buzzing.

"I would definitely recommend it; it's a great bouncing board to be able to launch into something,” she said.