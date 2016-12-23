A spectacular sight to see

BEST YET: Geoff Beattie aims to raise over $2000 for the Leukaemia Foundation with his Christmas light display.

AFTER many dedicated years the Beattie family has raised close to $20,000 for the Leukaemia Foundation with their breathtaking Christmas lights display at 7 Beattie Rd, Glamorgan Vale.

"We have raised in the vicinity of $1500 to $2000 a year for 10 years,” Mr Beattie said.

"My son did it prior to that for four years.

"People can donate into our donation tin up until mid-January.

"We count the tin then.”

Mr Beattie said it takes about 10 weeks to set up the 400,000 lights.

"It's worth coming and having a look, it's pretty spectacular,” Mr Beattie said.

It's worth the drive to see Geoff Beattie's Christmas lights display. Francis Witsenhuysen

"We used to win prizes in the 4KQ competition for four years in a row, but we've been zoned out of that.

"I want to thank my son Jason who does most of the work putting them up. And a big thank you to all our supporters over the years.”

29 years ago Geoff Beattie lost his wife to leukaemia and he has been involved with the Leukaemia Foundation ever since.

"This is my way of moving forward and handling it, it's the kind of thing she would want me to be doing,” he said.