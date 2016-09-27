A plan launched for the Lockyer Valley's unemployed

HERE TO HELP: An all-new jobs board has launched in the Valley as a tool for the unemployed.

BUSINESSES seeking employment or working to fill positions in the Lockyer Valley are set to receive a helping hand when an all-new jobs board launched last week.

The four local governments of Ipswich City Council, Lockyer Valley, Somerset and Scenic Rim Regional Councils, Department of Employment and job service providers met recently to discuss major cross-regional employment priorities and how to address these.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council hosted a launch demonstrating the use of Ipswich West Moreton (IWM Jobs) and its role in showcasing local jobs for local people.

The initiative recognises that local jobs for local people is paramount for economic and community growth within the region.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council mayor Tanya Milligan said the program would mean a single point of access to all online jobs advertised in the region.

"IWM Jobs is a tool that will allow local employers to connect with local staff and ultimately, for job seekers to find local jobs,” Cr Milligan said.

"Boosting employment opportunities for individuals and communities across the region is vital and it's something I, and my fellow councillors fully support.”

The launch will offer attendees the opportunity to witness a comprehensive demonstration of the Jobs Board Website iwmjobs.com.au.