21°
News

A plan launched for the Lockyer Valley's unemployed

21st Sep 2016 4:03 PM
HERE TO HELP: An all-new jobs board has launched in the Valley as a tool for the unemployed.
HERE TO HELP: An all-new jobs board has launched in the Valley as a tool for the unemployed. Photo Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

BUSINESSES seeking employment or working to fill positions in the Lockyer Valley are set to receive a helping hand when an all-new jobs board launched last week.

The four local governments of Ipswich City Council, Lockyer Valley, Somerset and Scenic Rim Regional Councils, Department of Employment and job service providers met recently to discuss major cross-regional employment priorities and how to address these.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council hosted a launch demonstrating the use of Ipswich West Moreton (IWM Jobs) and its role in showcasing local jobs for local people.

The initiative recognises that local jobs for local people is paramount for economic and community growth within the region.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council mayor Tanya Milligan said the program would mean a single point of access to all online jobs advertised in the region.

"IWM Jobs is a tool that will allow local employers to connect with local staff and ultimately, for job seekers to find local jobs,” Cr Milligan said.

"Boosting employment opportunities for individuals and communities across the region is vital and it's something I, and my fellow councillors fully support.”

The launch will offer attendees the opportunity to witness a comprehensive demonstration of the Jobs Board Website iwmjobs.com.au.

Gatton Star

Topics:  jobs board, lockyer valley regional council, mayor tanya milligan

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
UGLY Laidley bartender pulls funds for Leukaemia foundation

UGLY Laidley bartender pulls funds for Leukaemia foundation

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender.

Fighting for Olympic future

GOLDEN GLOVES: Rebels Boxing Club fighter Jesse Jenner has a big future in the ring ahead of him.

Young boxer Jesse Jenner has Olympic dreams.

Extra extra, read all about the Gatton Star's first delivery boys

OLD NEWS: Daryl Clarke and Owen Yates were the first boys to deliver the Gatton Star.

Meet the Gatton Star's first delivery boys.

The last pushbike posti in Queensland hails from Lowood

POST WITH THE MOST: Lowood's John Ruhl reminisces about his days as an Australia Post pushbike postie.

John Ruhl kept fit for 14 years delivering Lowood's mail

Local Partners

UGLY Laidley bartender pulls funds for Leukaemia foundation

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender.

A plan launched for the Lockyer Valley's unemployed

HERE TO HELP: An all-new jobs board has launched in the Valley as a tool for the unemployed.

Employment help is on its way

Fighting for Olympic future

GOLDEN GLOVES: Rebels Boxing Club fighter Jesse Jenner has a big future in the ring ahead of him.

Young boxer Jesse Jenner has Olympic dreams.

Extra extra, read all about the Gatton Star's first delivery boys

OLD NEWS: Daryl Clarke and Owen Yates were the first boys to deliver the Gatton Star.

Meet the Gatton Star's first delivery boys.

The last pushbike posti in Queensland hails from Lowood

POST WITH THE MOST: Lowood's John Ruhl reminisces about his days as an Australia Post pushbike postie.

John Ruhl kept fit for 14 years delivering Lowood's mail

Meet the new star of the Gatton Star

STAR: Super mum Karen Wilkinson our new Gatton Star team member.

Local mum juggles kids and work well

Hawks' historic day claims two grand final wins

WHITE LINE FEVER: Taylor Hawthorne on his way to scoring one of his two grand final tries.

Gatton Hawks win two grand finals on same day.

Best juniors in region makes dart state championships

DART STARS: (back, from left) Piper Abbie and Starr, (front, from left) Jaimee and Brodie.

Brisbane Valley Dart Club's star players go to state titles.

Will Coast man find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

New technology 1000 times faster than NBN

New technology 1000 times faster than NBN

NOKIA says it has manipulated fibre optic cable to deliver speeds 1000 times faster than those promised by the National Broadband Network.

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with their six children

Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt

Will Coast man find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

Survivor's master manipulator gets out-maneuvered

Australian Survivor contestant Phoebe Timmins.

PHOEBE says she knew her days were numbered after playing a big game

Apocalyptica tour upon us

Apocalyptica are touring Australia. Photo Contributed

Apocalyptica will hit Brisbane next week

Sophie Turner not prepared for Game of Thrones to end

Sophie Turner admits she doesn't know what to do with her life

Jim Carrey hit with lawsuit over girlfriend's death

Jim Carrey

Carrey accused of giving girlfriend drugs she overdosed on

Be Quick To Check Out This Rippa!

28 McCafferty Street, Wilsonton 4350

House 3 1 1 $248,000

This is it! A home packing so much potential for you to capitalise upon within a great budget! Whether you're looking to buy your first home or are downsizing...

Genuine Family Home - Impeccably Maintained - Convenient Location

3 Melody Drive, Harristown 4350

House 4 2 2 $385,000

This recently refurbished home with new kitchen appliances and a freshly painted interior is conveniently located close to quality schools, shops and within...

Affordable Character Filled Gable in East Toowoomba

5 Netterville Street, East Toowoomba 4350

House 3 1 1 Interest Above...

Nestled in a convenient city precinct, close to glorious parkland and only mins to schools, cafs and the city centre, this character filled gable presents an...

You know how often opportunity knocks

8 Spencer Street, Harristown 4350

House 4 2 1 Interest Above...

And now is the time to seize this one before it's too late! Only minutes to inner CBD this 4-bedroom brick home compliments comfort and tranquillity. Allocated on...

Yours to enjoy, or enjoy the rental return!

33 Goshawk Drive, Kleinton 4352

House 4 2 2 $419,500

This extremely well-presented brick and tile residence on a generous 920m2 block enjoys a quiet position and all the cost-saving benefits of 5KW solar power. The...

Effortless living and entertaining - enjoy it immediately!

50 McClymont Drive, Rangeville 4350

House 4 2 2 $549,000

A contemporary classic any family would be proud to call their own, this premium residence offers lifestyle excellence in a peaceful, convenient location. The...

Wow! What an Opportunity 2 New 4 bedrooms 3 bathroom Homes Prime Range Location Fabulous Views

Units 1and2 - 1 Old Toll Bar Road, East Toowoomba 4350

4 3 2 $589,000

Simplify your Lifestyle and enjoy !! With all the hustle and bustle in your busy life, wouldn't it be nice to find a town home where you can just move in and...

Dovecote is a timeless landmark residence with an abundance of space and elegant simplicity. It represents the pinnacle of Middle Ridge acreage living

26 Niddrie Drive, Middle Ridge 4350

House 6 3 5 By Negotiation

* Sprawling 2 acre private and level block with circular driveway, established gardens, fruit trees, bore, and enough grassed yard for a game of cricket. * Award...

Immaculate Retirement Unit Only $88,000 !!

2, 55-59 Drayton Road, Harristown 4350

Unit 1 1 $88,000

Looking for a cosy unit to call your own? Here at Village Life Toowoomba, this modern complex of 48 units offers a friendly village lifestyle with all city...

Enjoy Your Own Tennis Court and Pool on Peaceful Middle Ridge Acreage.

6 Dippel Street, Middle Ridge 4350

House 4 3 3 Interest Above...

The best of everything here peaceful acreage Middle Ridge living, views, swimming pool, tennis court, and a magnificent family home, all just 10 mins from the city...

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.