A new name to identify Lockyer Better Business

BETTER BUSINESS: Lockyer Better Business president Paul Emmerson has welcomed the group's change of name to the Lockyer Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

THE heart and lifeblood of any country town is often small businesses.

It's something Lockyer Better Business is passionate about, and have worked hard to promote for the past 15 years.

To help the community and newcomers to the region better identify with what the organisation is all about LBB president Paul Emmerson said the group had re-branded.

He said the group would enter the new year known as the Lockyer Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"We've been talking with CCIQ for a couple of years about being more identifiable as a chamber of commerce,” Mr Emmerson said.

"People looking for a chamber of commerce didn't really identify Lockyer Better Business as one.

"(So) We thought it was time to rethink and refresh and look at promoting what we are about in this day and age.”

Despite the name change, Mr Emmerson said it would be business as usual for the group.

The group consists of business owners, along with those within the business community, who seek to promote economic growth in the region.

"We facilitate networking and visit each others businesses after hours to try and learn what each other is doing,” Mr Emmerson said.

"We also distribute CCIQ materials and work with Lockyer Valley Regional Council on matters relating to business and business development too.”

To learn more visit cciqlockyer.com.