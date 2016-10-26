A new life off the race track

EQUESTRIAN: Locally trained ex-racehorse Johnny Aucash has proven he's got what it takes for his new career off the track with a championship dressage victory.

The former Sel Andrew trained galloper trotted his way to victory at the Lockyer Equestrian Group club championships at the weekend with new owner and rider Tannyth Shackell.

The duo have spent the past five months working on their dressage skills and competing with the Lockyer Equestrian Group.

It was the 12-year-old geldings first dressage win, and Tannyth's first blue ribbon with the club.

"It was his first time cantering in a competition, so it was a bit nerve-wracking doing that in the wind,” Tannyth said.

"But he did both tests really well and I was happy with the results.”

Tannyth and Johnny Aucash competed in the preparatory division, finishing with a first and second to secure the champion title.

"His first outing he had to be scratched due to anxiety, but we've managed to get through that and he's going well,” Tannyth said.

WINNING: Tannyth Shackell and Johnny Aucash in action in Gatton. Ali Kuchel Photography

"He's got beautiful movement but he's difficult to ride because he's such a big horse.”

Tannyth has competed with the Lockyer Equestrian Group for the past four years and said she was very proud about the championship victory.

"It's nice to know the work you put into the horse pays off and you're on the right track,” she said.

"Getting lovely comments from the judges is really nice and gives you the motivation to keep going.”

The duo were one of 75 horse and rider combinations which took to the Gatton Show Grounds for the club championships, competing in a range of different dressage tests.

Other Champions for the day were April Wain, Sharyn Ross, Cherly Douyere, Greg Jameison, Josh Dingle, Sophie Brennan, Kate Turner, Lise Leatherbarrow and Jessica Summers.