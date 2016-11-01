30°
A long labour of love to fix up 'Roy'

Lachlan McIvor | 31st Oct 2016 4:05 PM
LONG ROAD: Tim Hyland beside his pride and joy which he has named 'Roy'.
LONG ROAD: Tim Hyland beside his pride and joy which he has named 'Roy'.

ROY has been a staple in Tim Hyland's life for so long it feels like it is a part of the family.

But when he first laid eyes on the 1970 Holden HG Monaro in the Northern Territory in 2007, it was in a very different state to the sleek vehicle sitting in his Kensington Grove garage.

"I first bought the car out in Katherine, it was sitting on a station for I don't know how many years just on its belly with no wheels,” he said.

"I swapped it for an old (Holden) Kingswood off a mate because it was too big a job for him.”

Mr Hyland spent nine years as a panel beater and had to use all of his expertise on the long journey towards bringing the Monaro back to its former glory.

"After I got it I was living in Newcastle, so I took it down there and I was a member of a car club that had a workshop,” he said.

"Being an ex-panel beater I was teaching a few guys some tricks of the trade and using my car as an example of what you can do.”

The helicopter base engineer perhaps didn't expect the project to take almost a decade to complete, with a lot of hard work and ingenuity put in along the way.

"It was rusted from the middle of the A-pillars down so I had to fabricate a lot of the stuff because I didn't have much money then and some parts just weren't available,” Mr Hyland said.

"I had to replace the floorpan from the top of the dash down, put in new door skins, repair the guards and re-skin the bonnet.

"The bonnet used to be on a drag car so it had a big hole cut into it, I welded that up because you couldn't get reproduction ones back then.”

The whole process was a lot like "playing footy”, not only to keep Mr Hyland on track but to justify it to partner Kate.

"I worked on the car two nights a week, like I was going to training, and one day on the weekend,” he said.

"That was the only way to keep kicking goals and so my other half would put up with it.”

Mr Hyland said being able to take his family out in the car for the first time in June was a special memory.

"Because it has taken so long, it's gone through so many stages of our lives. Taking the whole family for a drive for the first time was just awesome,” he said.

"We had the kids seats in the back and they just loved it because they've grown up with it, it's always been here as far as they're concerned.”

His two children, aged 3 and 5, already have a keen interest in the family's collection of cars and both have staked their claim on their favourite.

"We're a bit of a car family, they think it's theirs already. My little boy wants the HG and my little girl wants the (Monaro) HQ,” he said.

During his birthday celebrations last year, the whole journey came full circle.

"The guy I got the car off and swapped the Kingswood for reckons he ripped me off,” Mr Hyland said.

"So for my 40th in December, sort of 9, almost ten years later, he drove down from the Territory and gave me back the Kingswood.”

It now sits proudly with Roy's other vehicles.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Topics:  1970 holden hg monaro vintage cars

Local Partners

