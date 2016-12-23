A great day out at the final Esk Races of the year

DESPITE the heat on Saturday, the Esk Racecourse was full of good cheer with patrons enjoying a great day out just a week before Christmas.

Groups, couples and families gathered at the beautiful race course for the final race meeting of the year, whether they were having a flutter or just catching up over a drink and some food.

The crowds enjoyed five races over the course of the day, with Singaraja finishing it off on a high after taking out the 1750m race to win the prize of $4550 and jockey Chelsea Jokic taking out two races.

Some punters had come from across Queensland to catch up with friends and catch the unique race day experience for the first time.

The next race meeting at Esk is set for March 11 in the new year.