A changing of the guard at Toogoolawah Saleyards

Lachlan Mcivor
| 23rd Dec 2016 10:11 AM
END OF AN ERA: Beryl Martin hands over the keys to the Toogoolawah Uniting Church in Australia Box to Rebekah-Louise Smith of the Toogoolawah Lions Christmas Tree Inc.
END OF AN ERA: Beryl Martin hands over the keys to the Toogoolawah Uniting Church in Australia Box to Rebekah-Louise Smith of the Toogoolawah Lions Christmas Tree Inc.

IN APRIL 1958, the ladies from the Toogoolawah Methodist Guild began serving refreshments regularly at the Toogoolawah Cattle saleyards.

On Friday, after 58 years, they served their final customer.

Beryl Martin has been working at the Toogoolawah Uniting Church in Australia (TUCA) Box, formerly the Diner, for around four decades.

The caterers start from 7.30am at every sale, getting everything prepared for a host of hungry customers, who have grown in numbers significantly over her time.

"When I first started, they used to only do it on an afternoon because the sales didn't start until one o'clock and there might have been 300 or 400 head (of cattle),” Mrs Martin said.

"Whereas 300 or 400 head now wouldn't be worthwhile coming for... it's grown immensely.”

The income gained from sales is the main fundraiser for the Toogoolawah Uniting Church.

Although the long days standing behind the counter could be tough, Mrs Martin said she would miss the camaraderie.

"We enjoy meeting the men, we're going to miss it, we really are,” she said.

"This morning we got given this big Christmas card with things that the men had written, giving their appreciation.”

The keys will now be handed over to the Toogoolawah Lions Christmas Tree Incorporated, who will take over duties from the first sale in January.

Rebekah-Louise Smith said the group was ready for the challenge.

"I think we have it covered... but they are big shoes to fill,” Ms Smith said.

"We run a carnival here for Christmas and the only way we can run it so it's free for the community is if we have a lot of fundraising.”

Topics:  toogoolawah toogoolawah saleyards

ABOUT 4000 properties in the Lockyer Valley will soon be surveyed for rabbits in an attempt to try to completely eradicate the pest.

