A blazing rural fire open day

For 36 years the Central Lockyer Rural Fire Brigade has been at the forefront of keeping the community safe.

Each bushfire season, the volunteers don the yellow uniform and head out to control and extinguish fires.

In a bid to raise bushfire awareness and to generate community interest in the station, volunteers hosted an open day on Saturday.

Central Lockyer Rural Fire Brigade first officer Tim Twyford said the opening was a rare opportunity to mix in with the community.

"We first opened in 1980 as a station and we've never had an open day here,” Mr Twyford said.

"We held it for public awareness and getting the station name out there.

"It's also to raise community awareness with bushfire safety and to let people know that we are here and care about the community and are here for everybody.”

Open day organiser Crystal Twyford said the event was also a great opportunity to fundraise for the station.

"The station needs updating because a lot of the original fixtures are still there and it still has a lot of the original lighting so it needs a big upgrade and we are trying to raise over $20,000 to upgrade it to what it needs to have,” Mrs Twyford said.

Tim and Crystal thanked all who had contributed to the day.

"Everyone that's here today has volunteered, they all put their hands up to help,” Mrs Twyford said.

There was plenty to see and do at the open day with Temptations Fashion Boutique, Laidley Pioneer Village, Lockyer Antique Motor Association, Laugh Out Loud jumping castles, Darling Downs Moreton Rabbit Board, musicians and a fire performer all on hand for the event.