2016 Gatton Christmas Carnival lights up North Street

CHRISTMAS SPIRIT: Alexis and Cody Ingram and Phoebe O'Brien looked the part at the 2016 Gatton Christmas Carnival on Friday night.

NORTH street was filled to the brim with locals both young and old to celebrate the 2016 Gatton Christmas Carnival on Friday night.

After Santa made his grand entrance to kick the night off, there was plenty to see, do and, especially, eat to keep the whole family entertained throughout.

Entertainment came from some very talented young dancers, a performance from 17-year-old country singer Bridget O'Shannessy and music from Island Vibes.

There were plenty of rides to keep the little ones busy and chances to snag something for Christmas dinner with the traditional ham wheel drawing a big crowd with each spin.

Several community groups were on hand to serve food and for one family, it would be their last time doing so.

The Kilahs have cooked their famous chips at the carnival since 2008 but will hang it up after raising thousands of dollars for various good causes over the years.